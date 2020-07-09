tvOS 14 is coming down the line, though Apple has yet to say anything about it. Ahead of its arrival, Apple is letting interested users check it out beforehand with a public beta.

If you're interested in trying out the tvOS 14 public beta, just sign on up for Apple's Beta Software program and ready your device.

What's new in the tvOS 14 public beta?

July 9, 2020: Apple releases tvOS 14 public beta 1 for testers

Apple has just released tvOS 14 public beta 1 for testers. If you've prepared your Apple TV to receive public beta updates, proceed to System > Software Updates and download away. If you've been waiting for tvOS 14 to start testing, your time has come.