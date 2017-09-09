How to enable and use Maps extensions on iPhone and iPad

How do I turn on and use Maps extensions on my iPhone or iPad?

It's easy to get more out of the Maps app by allowing third-party apps to add extensions. The primary purpose of app extensions is to give you the ability to do things like book a reservation at a restaurant or call for a ride from services like Uber, without having to leave Maps. This kind of integration frees up your precious time, by cutting out the need to switch between different apps to accomplish your goals.

How to enable Maps extensions on iPhone and iPad

Launch the Settings app from your Home screen. Tap Maps. Tap the On/Off switch next to the extension you want to enable. Green means it's on.

Note: If you don't see the app you are looking for underneath the extensions section in the Settings menu, make sure your apps are updated to the latest version that supports iOS 10 or later.

How to use Maps extensions on iPhone and iPad

Every Maps extension is going to work a little differently, but to give you a rough idea of how they work, I will use OpenTable to show you how it can work.

Launch Maps from your Home Screen. Tap the search bar Start typing in the name of the restaurant you want. Tap on the option you want Tap the Reservations: OpenTable button.

From here you can arrange all the details of your reservation, including what time, the number of people coming and even write special request. After your information is all entered, you will be redirected to the OpenTable app to confirm your reservation.

Questions?

