How to enable automatic app downloads on Apple TV

You can set up your Apple TV so that any app you download on your iPhone or iPad is also — automatically! — downloaded on your Apple TV. There are a couple of caveats: the developer has to make a version for the Apple TV, and the developer has to bundle it with the iOS apps ·(i.e. not sell and charge for it separately). Lots of apps are like that, though!

Even better, Apple has updated its iTunes Link Maker tool to include tvOS apps. That means, even if an app is exclusive to Apple TV, you can still download it from your iPhone with the proper iTunes link.

How to enable automatic downloads on Apple TV

In order to download Apple TV apps using your iPhone, you'll need to have automatic downloads enabled on your Apple TV.

Launch the Settings app on Apple TV Click on Apps. Click on Automatically Install Apps. If the feature is enabled, you will see "On" next to it.

Whenever you download an app or game that is supported on Apple TV, it will automatically appear on you Apple TV's Home screen.

How to disable automatic downloads on Apple TV

If you decide that you don't want to clutter up your Apple TV with a bunch of apps and games you only intended to use on your iPhone or iPad, you can always disable automatic downloads. You'll still be able to purchase Apple TV exclusive content on your iPhone, iPad, or computer, but you'll have to manually download them onto your Apple TV from the Purchased tab.

Launch the Settings app on Apple TV Click on Apps. Click on Automatically Install Apps. If the feature is disabled, you will see "Off" next to it.

Any questions?

Do you have any questions about enabling or disabling automatic downloads on Apple TV? Let me know in the comments and I'll help you out with any problem you may have.