You can set up specific websites with Reader View in Safari for macOS High Sierra.

Reader View on iOS and macOS for Safari puts a filter on websites that removes all videos, photos, advertisements, and other media, so you can focus on just the reading part. In macOS High Sierra, you'll be able to select specific websites to always appear in Reader View, so you don't have to manually enable it every time you visit your favorite websites.

The customization allows you to toggle Reader View on or off for websites you have visited that support the feature (though most sites support Reader View, not all of them do). Once enabled, every time you visit a site with Reader View on, you'll see the uncluttered, text-only version. Here's how to find automatic Reader View in Safari on macOS High Sierra.

As a reminder, features in the developer version of macOS Sierra may not still be available in the final public version, available this fall.

Apple occasionally offers updates to iOS, watchOS, tvOS, and macOS as closed developer previews or public betas for iPhone, iPad, and Mac. (Sadly, no public betas for the Apple Watch or tvOS.) While the betas contain new features, they also contain pre-release bugs that can prevent the normal use of your iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, Apple TV, or Mac, and are not intended for everyday use on a primary device. That's why we strongly recommend staying away from developer previews unless you need them for software development, and using the public betas with caution. If you depend on your devices, wait for the final release.





How to enable Automatic Reader View for specific websites in Safari on macOS High Sierra

Launch Safari on your Mac. Click the Safari App menu in the Menu bar on the left side. Click on Preferences in the drop-down menu. Click on the Websites tab. Select Reader from the sidebar menu. Click on the drop-down menu next to a website you've visited in the Currently Open Websites list. Select On.

How to enable automatic Reader View for all supported websites in Safari on macOS High Sierra

Launch Safari on your Mac. Click the Safari App menu in the Menu bar on the left side. Click on Preferences in the drop-down menu. Click on the Websites tab. Click on the drop-down menu next to When visiting other websites. Select On.

How to disable automatic Reader View for specific websites in Safari on macOS High Sierra

Launch Safari on your Mac. Click the Safari App menu in the Menu bar on the left side. Click on Preferences in the drop-down menu. Click on the Websites tab. Select Reader from the sidebar menu. Click on the drop-down menu next to a website you've visited in the Currently Open Websites list. Select Off.

