Here's how you can enable cookies in Safari in macOS High Sierra.

Apple occasionally offers updates to iOS, watchOS, tvOS, and macOS as closed developer previews or public betas for iPhone, iPad, Apple TV and Mac (sadly, no public beta for the Apple Watch). While the betas contain new features, they also contain pre-release bugs that can prevent the normal use of your iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, Apple TV, or Mac, and are not intended for everyday use on a primary device. That's why we strongly recommend staying away from developer previews unless you need them for software development, and using the public betas with caution. If you depend on your devices, wait for the final release.





macOS High Sierra is making some changes to how Safari interacts with cookies, pieces of website data stored in your browser that contain information such as login credentials. Because of Safari's efforts to keep you from being tracked across the web, you might find that it's difficult to access some websites at all, as their cookies might be disabled.

Here's how you can enable cookies in Safari on macOS High Sierra.

How to enable cookies in Safari in macOS High Sierra

Open Safari from your Dock or Applications folder. Click Safari in the Menu bar. Click Preferences. Click Security. Click to uncheck the Block pop-up windows box. Click Privacy. Click to uncheck the Block all cookies box.

Questions?

If you have any questions about enabling cookies in macOS High Sierra.