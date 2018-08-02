If you're one the many folks getting down to some serious Fornite play on your Nintendo Switch, then it's entirely possible that you are sucking up battery life like Dracula at a blood bank. If that's the case, you might be wondering if there's a way to make that juice last just a bit longer in order to extend your undocked play time. Fortunately, there is a way to save just a bit of battery and we are going to let you in on the secret.

Recently, Epic games added a power save mode to Fortnite. However, if you haven't been digging around in the settings menu, it's entirely possible that you missed it. Here's how to turn on power save mode in Fortnite for Nintendo Switch so you can squeeze out just a bit more game time.

From the main menu, hit the + button on your Switch to open the drop-down menu From the drop-down move your cursor to the right where the gear icon is. This will open the Option menu Once in the options menu, scroll all the way down to the bottom and you will see Power Saving Mode. Set it to the On position

From my experience, this setting actually does make a bit of difference. Don't expect your battery life to double, but if you're on the go and in the middle of a drawn-out battle, every little bit can help. It sure would be a shame if your battery died while you were down to the top ten.

Hopefully, this little tip helps you out in your time of need. Have fun out there on the Fortnite battlefield!

