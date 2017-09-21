Find the video that really pops on your 4K TV.

The new Apple TV 4K is a solid set-top box, but the big feature here is support for 4K and HDR. And when you get yours, you'll likely want to find that content as quickly as possible. Here are a few good ways to locate it.

Ask Siri

The easiest way to find an updated list of which titles Apple has available in 4K or HDR (or both) is to ask:

Show me movies in 4K. Show me movies in 4K and HDR. Show me movies in HDR.

You can also ask for TV shows, video, and 4K content from other networks.

Show me Netflix videos in 4K.

When you ask Siri on Apple TV, she'll respond with a shelf of titles that you can then browse and watch.

Check the badges

Wondering whether a movie you already own or one that you're considering renting is in 4K? Just check the badges above the title: If you see 4K, HDR, or Dolby Vision, the film is available in those formats.

Other questions?

Let us know in the comments.