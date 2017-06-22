Has your Apple Watch ventured off somewhere? If it's still online, you can use the Find My iPhone app to track it down.

The Apple Watch has long had a "Find My iPhone" button for quickly summoning a wayward smartphone, but what happens when the watch itself goes missing? Whether you've accidentally buried it under a clothing pile or it's gone off on a Pokémon Go walkabout, here's the best way to quickly find it.

How to find a missing Apple Watch

Note: To find your Apple Watch, you'll need iOS 10.3 or later and the Find My iPhone app, and your Apple Watch will need to be powered on.

Open (or download, if you don't yet have it) Find My iPhone. Sign in with your iCloud account. Tap on the entry for your Apple Watch. Select Actions. If your Apple Watch is powered on, you can track it on a map as well as mark it lost, erase it, or play a sound. If you've determined that your Apple Watch is within your general vicinity, press Play Sound. Your Apple Watch will begin making a repeated ringing sound. (Your iCloud account will also receive an email notification that the sound was played.) When you find your Apple Watch, you can dismiss it from the watch face by tapping Dismiss.

Still can't find your Apple Watch?

If your missing Apple Watch is out of charge or Wi-Fi range, you may be out of luck in locating it via the Find My iPhone app. That said, you can still go about looking the old-fashioned way — back-tracking where you had it previously — and put it into Lost Mode; if someone finds it and powers it on, you'll immediately receive an emailed alert.