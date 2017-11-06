How do you find the model number for your iPhone X or iPhone 8, now that Apple has removed them from the back of the device? Either in Settings or on the SIM card tray!

Apple's new iPhone X and iPhone 8 have glass backs devoid of any of the old legal warnings or informatio — at least in the United States. But that can make it harder to find out things like your iPhone's model number. Since different iPhone models support different carriers and bands around the world, if you're planning to use your iPhone in other countries, if you're interested in CDMA (Verizon/Sprint) compatibility, or you just prefer Qualcomm or Intel modems, it's important information to know.

Here's how to find it.

What iPhone X models are there?

Apple maintains a list of all iPhone X carriers and bands on Apple.com. The models are:

Model A1865 (GSM)

Model A1865 (CDMA) — Verizon/Sprint (Qualcomm)

Model A1901 (GSM) — AT&T/T-Mobile

Model A1902 (GSM) — NT DOCOMO

What iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus models are there?

Apple maintains a list of all iPhone 8 carriers and bands on Apple.com. The models are:

iPhone 8

Model A1863 (GSM)

Model A1863 (CDMA) — Verizon/Sprint (Qualcomm)

Model A1905 — AT&T/T-Mobile

Model A1906 — NT DOCOMO

iPhone 8 Plus

Model A1864 (GSM)

Model A1864 (CDMA) — Verizon/Sprint (Qualcomm)

Model A1897— AT&T/T-Mobile

Model A1898 — NT DOCOMO

How do you find your iPhone X or iPhone 8 model number?

Because, in some regions including the U.S., Apple doesn't prints model numbers and other information on the backs of iPhone X or iPhone 8, you now have to look elsewhere to find it. You have two options:

Pop out the SIM card tray and read the fine print. Look it up in iOS.

To find the model number of your iPhone X or iPhone 8 on the SIM card tray

If you happen to have your SIM card tray out, you can look there. Otherwise, this isn't very convenient.

Insert a SIM Card Removal Tool into the SIM Card pin slot on your iPhone X or iPhone 8. Push in to pop out the tray. Hold the tray up to bright light. Use a magnifier if you need to.

To find the model number of your iPhone X or iPhone 8 in iOS

If you just want the model number, you can get it quickly.

Launch Settings. Tap on General. Tap on About. Tap on Model to switch from the part number to the actual model number.

To find all the regulatory information for your iPhone X or iPhone 8 in iOS

If you want all the regulatory information, including the model number right up top, you can get that with just a couple more taps.

Launch Settings. Tap on General. Tap on About. Tap on Legal. Tap on Regulatory.

Any other questions about iPhone, model or otherwise?

