How to find your AirPods serial number on the case Every AirPods case has a unique serial number: You can find it on the inside of the lid, above the left earbud. It's (no surprise) set in incredibly small type, and you might want to use your iPhone's camera to properly capture (and zoom in on) the serial number.

How to find your AirPods serial number on your iPhone or iPad If you can't read the serial number on the inside of your AirPods case, you can also grab it from the Settings app on your iPhone or iPad. Here's how. Connect your AirPods to your iPhone or iPad. (This requires your AirPods have power and a Bluetooth connection; if not, you'll have to try and read the case's serial number instead.) Open the Settings app on your iPhone or iPad. Go to General > About. Tap on AirPods at the bottom of the screen. (If you don't see this field, double-check that your AirPods are connected via Bluetooth.) Unfortunately, you can't long-press to copy your serial number to your clipboard, but you can manually write it down instead. Questions? Any other questions about finding your AirPods's serial number? Let us know in the comments.