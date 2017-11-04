How do you fix the I️ autocorrect bug on iPhone and iPad? With this Text Replacement trick or a 3rd-party keyboard!

There's a weird bug going around where the letter I is showing up as I️ (an exclamation mark with a box, originally containing the letter A, now the letter !). No one seems to know exactly what's causing the bug but it does seem to come from the autocorrect system.

Apple is going to fix the bug permanently in a future software update but, for now, the company is already offering a temporary workaround.

How to use Text Replacement to fix the I️ bug

Launch Settings from your Home screen. Tap on General. Tap on Keyboard. Tap on Text Replacement. Tap on Add (looks like +). Type I for Phrase. Type i for Shortcut. Tap Done.

How to use a third-party keyboard to fix the I️ bug

If the Text Replacement fix doesn't work for you, you can install a 3rd party keyboard from the App Store. Since 3rd-party keyboards can't access the iOS autocorrect system, they can't experience the bug.

