Unicode is the text rendering standard on pretty much all electronic devices these days. It's what lets everything from your Windows PC to iPad to Android phone to webOS TV to PS4 agree on how characters should be shown on screen, including whether some or all of it should be left to right, like English, or right to left, like Arabic. And, for all its benefits, it remains horribly broken. More precisely, the sheer quantity of possibilities it allows means no implementation properly accounts for all of them and, so, every once and a while a combination is discovered that crashes the app or operating system trying to render it. And, right now, the crash combo de jour is "Black Dot". Benjamin Mayo, writing for 9to5Mac:

The secret is that the strings contain thousands of hidden invisible Unicode characters, which churns through CPU cycles as the system attempts to process them. If this specially crafted text is sent through Messages, it will result in repeated crashes when the recipient tries to read it.

It looks like the bug caused crashes in WhatsApp for Android and was then found to crash iMessage on iPhone and iPad as well — both in the current release version, iOS 11.3, and the current beta, iOS 11.4. (Mac, due to its resources, may be more resilient, but Watch is likely also affected and, theoretically, TV.) How to fix your iPhone or iPad if you get sent the "Black Dot" crash While new crash-inducing Unicode strings are discovered regularly, the fix typically remains the same: You need to delete the conversation with the "Black Dot" string in it.