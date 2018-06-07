Last month, I found out that Valve's Steam Link application was coming to iOS and the Apple TV. Then I found out it wasn't. Now maybe once again it is? In any event, I got tired of the back and forth and I rolled my own "Steam Link" setup having my television connected with Steam in home streaming to my old MacBook Pro and bluetooth wireless controller. Unfortunately I ran into connection issues with my Nimbus Bluetooth controller and this is how I fixed it!
Some warnings
This fix will in reality be a reset of sorts. All of your currently connected devices will lose their connections and will have to be re-paired. So if you are using a Bluetooth keyboard and mouse while performing these steps, you WILL get disconnected!
Also be warned that you'll be using the command line interface with elevated super user privileges and any mistakes can cause your system to become inoperable. Be careful to accurately follow these instructions.
Resetting your Bluetooth configuration
If you're getting long connection hangs and cryptic connection errors, give these steps a try:
- Start System Preferences.
- Select Bluetooth.
Click Turn Bluetooth Off.
- Open terminal.
- Type: sudo rm -R /Library/Preferences/com.apple.Bluetooth.plist.
- Hit Enter.
- Type in your user's password.
Hit Enter.
- Restart you Mac from the .
- Once restarted, navigate back into System Preferences.
- Select Bluetooth.
- Click Turn Bluetooth On.
- Retry your Bluetooth pairing.
If all went well you will now be able to pair your ornery Bluetooth devices. Make certain to re-connect all other Bluetooth connections you may need as well.
Some background information
For those of you not into gaming, Steam Link allows you to stream games on the Steam platform from a powerful PC in your home to any other television in your home that the Steam Link device is connected to. Alternatively, if you have Steam installed on your Windows PC, Linux PC, or Mac, you can also stream your games to less capable devices also running Steam so that you can play virtually anywhere in your home on any computer.
Final comments
There you go! You'll be Bluetoothing all the things in no time! Do you have any connectivity issues you're dealing with? Have you solved your own Bluetooth issues in another way? Let us know in the comments!