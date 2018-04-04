We apple enthusiasts are quite spoiled when it comes to our preferred Apple developed software and we take it for granted that things will "just work". Sometimes things "just work" only after you've attempted it a second time and that's exactly the scenario that I had to deal with when importing some video in Final Cut Pro X. Referenced media cannot be shared

Re-importing media

The problem I ran into was trying to export (or share) an edited video I was working on. I had imported a bunch of video (or at least I thought I had and was not alerted of any other outcome) and had performed my routine workflow on the files. When it came time to export to a Master file, I was greeted with "This item cannot be shared while it is still referencing media on the camera".

Fair enough, I thought, so my first response was to eject the SD card from whence the video came, restart FCP to help it "see" the change and all would be golden. All I was left with was a "missing" media" error until I put the SD card back into the SD card slot on my Mac. Looking at my Final Cut Pro video files I noticed one clip that had the following camera icon: