Oh, Snapchat, you fickle mistress: "Why in the hell won't you let me log in?" You swear under your breath as you tap your password in correctly for the billionth time, only to get an error or a 'Please check your connection and try again' pop-up.

There could be a number of reasons your Snapchat is being a jerk and not giving you access to dog filters and flower crowns galore, but there might be a couple of solutions to let you get back to the wonderful world of Snap.

Update your Snapchat

One of the easiest, most straightforward things to do if you're having a login issue on Snapchat is checking to see if the app needs any updating.

iOS 11 has made it so the login error is more and more prevalent on Snapchat, but checking for updates and getting the app up to date might get rid of the error all together.

Launch the App Store from your Home screen. Tap Updates in the bottom row.

If there's an updating for Snapchat waiting, it'll show up here. Tap Update to force it.

Another thing you might consider doing is actually downgrading your iPhone altogether to iOS 10 if you're really having a tough time logging into Snap, but keep in mind that your iPhone will no longer be up-to-date.

Reset your Network Settings

Another super simple fix for you to do is go on into your network settings and reset them so everything is running smoothly.

Launch your Settings from your homescreen. Tap General. Tap Reset. It's at the bottom of your screen. Tap Reset Network Settings.

After you restart your iPhone, try logging into Snapchat again.

Uninstall + Reinstall

Sometimes you need to start from the beginning (a very good place to start!) and uninstall Snapchat.

Once you've deleted Snapchat off of your iPhone, restart your iPhone. Then reinstall Snapchat the way you normally would through the App Store and try logging in again.

Believe it or not, this technique has worked for me the best out of all three listed here today.

