How to follow friends (and find new ones) in Apple Music

Here's how you'll be able to find friends in Apple Music in iOS 11.

When iOS 11 launches to the public later this year, you'll be able to connect to your friends in Apple Music. You can share the playlists you've made and see what your friends have been listening to. But how will you follow them in the first place?

This is how you'll be able to follow friends in Apple Music in iOS 11.

How to follow friends on Apple Music

Once you've set up your profile on Apple Music, you'll want to connect to those friends of yours that also use Apple Music.

Open Apple Music. Tap For You. Tap your avatar in the top-right corner. Tap Find More Friends. Tap Follow next to any of your friends that appear in the list that pops up. Tap Find More Friends. Choose the social network you want to use to find additional friends.

How to use Apple Music's Recommended Friends

In the For You section, you'll also find that Apple has recommended people to follow on Apple Music called Recommended Friends.

Open Apple Music. Tap For You. Scroll down past the Friends Are Listening To to Recommended Friends. Tap Follow next to any of the recommendations.

How to search for friends on Apple Music

You can also use Apple Music's built-in search feature to find friends, either by their name or their Apple Music nickname (@theirnickname).

Open Apple Music. Tap Search. Search for the friend you want to find using either the name associated with their Apple Music account or their Apple Music nickname. You can tap on "[Friend's name] in People" that pops up as you're typing. This will take you to users on Apple Music with your friend's name. Tap Search if you skipped Step 4. Scroll down to People at the bottom of the search results. Tap See All unless your friend is among the first three available results under People, in which case, skip to Step 9. Tap on your friend's name in the list to go to their profile. Tap Follow.

How to unfollow someone on Apple Music

Look, we all make bad follows. It happens, and is a perfectly natural part of online life. The good news is that unfollowing someone is easy.

Open Apple Music. Tap For You. Tap your avatar in the top-right corner. Tap on the person you want to unfollow. Tap the Following button under their name to unfollow that person. Alternatively, tap the ... in the top-right corner. Tap Unfollow.

