Force quitting apps on the iPad has changed in iOS 11, so here's everything you need to know about the new process.

Ever since iOS 7, you've been able to open the app switching interface on your iPhone or iPad and swipe up on an app in order to force it to close completely. Now, with the arrive of iOS 11, that process has changed. Now, the process actually brings in an element from the pre-iOS 7 days: you need to press and hold on the app, then press the 'x' that appears in order to close it.

Remember that iOS 11 is still in its beta stages, and this behavior could change by the time it launches to the public this fall.

How to force quit an app on iPad in iOS 11

Double-click on your iPad's Home button Find the app you want to quit in the app switcher. Press and hold on the app. Tap the x that appears.

How to force quit an app in iOS 11 on the iPad using a gesture

On an iPad running iOS 11, you can also use a gesture to help you force quit an app.

While in an app, swipe up from the bottom of the screen with one finger. When the Dock appears, keep swiping to open up the app switching interface and Control Center. Find the app you want to quit. Press and hold on the app. Tap the x that appears.

That's all there is to it. It's a little less straightforward than it use to be, but one could imagine that that's by design. Generally speaking, unless an app is causing you some major problems, you don't need to force quit. In fact, doing so actually has a negative impact on your battery life, as every time you go to that app again, it will need to go through its complete startup cycle. Perhaps Apple wanted to take away some of the ease of the process to discourage most users from making it a regular practice.

