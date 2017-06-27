How to force quit apps on the Apple Watch

How do you force an Apple Watch app to quit and restart? Here's the button combo!
You can kill any Apple Watch app at any time by force quitting it. Though the implementation differs slightly, the idea is the same as the iPhone or iPad. More importantly, it's every bit as simple and easy to do.
How to kill Apple Watch apps
Note: You have to be in the app you want to force quit before starting.
- Press and hold down the side button until the shutdown screen appears.
- Press and hold the digital crown to force quit the active app.
If force quitting apps didn't alleviate the problem, you can always reboot your Apple Watch. Historically, that's scared a lot of software straight.
Updated June 2017: This feature has not changed functionality in watchOS 4.
Thanks, Rene! That wouldn't have been easy to unearth.
can we force quit june?
Good things come to those who wait... I too am a 'Juner'.... :)
Step 2 should say press and hold the side button again until the app force quits
JaJaWa is correct. You have to hold it down the second time as well.
I think the second step should now read "press and hold" the Digital Crown. Just pressing it just goes back to the app, but holding down the crown seems to do the trick.
