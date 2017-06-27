How to force quit apps on the Apple Watch

How do you force an Apple Watch app to quit and restart? Here's the button combo!

You can kill any Apple Watch app at any time by force quitting it. Though the implementation differs slightly, the idea is the same as the iPhone or iPad. More importantly, it's every bit as simple and easy to do.

How to kill Apple Watch apps

Note: You have to be in the app you want to force quit before starting.

Press and hold down the side button until the shutdown screen appears. Press and hold the digital crown to force quit the active app.

If force quitting apps didn't alleviate the problem, you can always reboot your Apple Watch. Historically, that's scared a lot of software straight.

Updated June 2017: This feature has not changed functionality in watchOS 4.