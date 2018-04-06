If you're anything like me, the meager 32GB of storage available on the Nintendo Switch is not nearly enough. With the sheer volume of fantastic games in the Switch eShop, storage can quickly become an issue. If you are looking to add a little extra space to your Switch, you're going to want to expand your storage with a microSD card.

For some, that might mean picking up a new, dedicated microSD card; for others, you may want to repurpose an old microSD card you have lying around. In either case, you're going to want to make sure that your microSD card will work with your console by formatting the card.

Warning: Formatting your microSD card will delete all the data on the card. If you're using an older card, make sure you've backed up its data before proceeding.

How to format the microSD card on Nintendo Switch

Insert the microSD card into your Nintendo Switch. Turn your Nintendo Switch on. Select Settings form the home screen. Select System from the settings menu. It's at the bottom of the menu. Select Formatting Options. It's all the way at the bottom of the menu. Select Format microSD Card. Select Continue.

