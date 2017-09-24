iOS 11 has brought a plethora of new options for managing your storage space!

Whether you have an older 16GB iPhone or a brand new 256GB iPhone, getting a storage space error message sucks. When you run out of storage space, it halts your ability to enjoy the phone the way you want. Taking photos, downloading music, installing apps, and other everyday tasks on your iPhone require space.

iOS 11 has some new options that streamline the process of deleting files, apps, and other data to make it easier and faster for you to free up some storage space; here's how!

How to enable offload unused apps on your iPhone

If you haven't used an app in a long time, it's just sitting on your home screen taking up space. Obviously, you can delete apps individually at any time; however iOS 11 gives you the option of removing all the apps you haven't touched recently.

Launch Setting from your Home screen. Tap General. Tap iPhone Storage. Tap Enable beside Offload Unused Apps.

This will delete apps that you haven't used in quite some time; however, it will keep all your documents and data so that you won't lose anything too important.

How to disable offload unused apps on your iPhone

Launch Setting from your Home screen. Tap iTunes & App Store Tap the switch next to Offload Unused Apps. When the switch goes gray, that means it's off.

How to auto delete old conversations on iPhone

If you have a habit of never deleting your text message conversations, you could be losing out on some precious storage space.

Launch Setting from your Home screen. Tap General. Tap iPhone Storage. Tap Messages. You may need to scroll down the page to see it. Tap Enable beside Auto Delete Old Conversations.

NOTE: You'll only have this option if you have any text message conversations that are older than one year.

How to review large attachments on iPhone

When you send and receive images, gifs, or other media through messages those create attachments that can take up a lot of memory. iOS 11 gives you the option to review them all in one convenient place.

Launch Setting from your Home screen. Tap General. Tap iPhone Storage. Tap Messages. You may need to scroll down the page to see it. Tap Review Large Attachments

From here you'll be able to see every attachment you have in your messages and will be able to delete them.

How to review and delete music on iPhone

If you have any albums or songs that you have downloaded onto your iPhone that can take up a lot of space. You can review all your music on your iPhone in the storage settings.

Launch Setting from your Home screen. Tap General. Tap iPhone Storage. Tap Music. You may need to scroll down the page to see it.

From here you'll see all the songs that are downloaded onto your iPhone sorted by artist. You can choose to delete them if you want to.

Any questions?

Let us know in the comments below.