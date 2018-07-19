Sure, having your phone number attached to your Twitter account for two-factor authentication is great, but if you really wanted to make sure your account was secure, you'd take a peek into generating an app-specific password.
Before you assume this is too complicated to do on your own, just know that Twitter makes it super simple to set up. All you'll need is your computer, your cellphone, and a third-party authenticator app.
Some examples include
- Duo Mobile
- Google Authenticator
- Authy
In case you're wondering why you'd even want to do this, it's a bit more secure than SMS, since SMS-based two factor is subject to hacks where attackers take over your mobile account, for example through requesting a new SIM for your account from a human service agent. Authentication apps are harder to swipe and can follow you even if you change numbers or lose access to your phone. (Tech Crunch)
How to set up a separate third-party authenticator to generate an app-specific password
- From your Mac, click your profile icon.
Click Settings and privacy.
- Click the Review your login verification methods button under the Security section.
Enter your password and then click confirm.
- Click Set up next to Mobile Security app.
Click Start after reading the instructions. You may be asked to verify your password at this point. If not, a QR code will pop up on screen.
- Launch your third-party authenticator app from your phone.
- Scan the QR code. You will then see a 6-digit numeric security code appear on your phone screen.
Enter this code from your phone in the Security code text field in the pop-up window on your Mac and click Verify when you're done.
You can now use a separate app to generate your verification codes for your Twitter account.
