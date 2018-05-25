A lot of people think that being super stylish means spending a bajillion dollars, when in reality there are less expensive dupes out there waiting to save you some dolla' dolla' bills.
This year Apple released some pretty beautiful Apple Watch Bands for spring, but whether you're someone who prefers a Nike+ Band over an Hermès one or a Sport band to a Woven band, no one likes spending full price.
If you're looking to save a few bucks, here are a couple of near-exact dupes for the majority of Apple's 2018 Spring collection.
iMOMO Soft Silicone Sport Band in Red Raspberry and Denim Blue
Looking for a watch band that's super similar to Apple's silicone Sport band? Then we recommend taking a look at the MOMO Soft Silicone Sport Band!
This particular band will only cost you $11, but it's made from a durable and comfortable smooth silicone. It also comes in the new Raspberry Red and Denim Blue colors.
If you're looking for the new Lemonade shade, iMOMO unfortunately doesn't have it, but you can always check out Threenine Soft Silicone Sport Band in Lemonade for around $10.
MXY Woven Nylon Strap in Blue Stripe, Pink Stripe, Gray Stripe and Black Stripe
Fool your friends into thinking you dropped $50 on a Apple's Woven Nylon Strap when in reality you only spent $15 on the MXY Woven Nylon Strap!
The MXY Woven Nylon Strap comes in all 4 of the new colors and is a pretty close dead-ringer for the real deal. It's easy to install and can easily be adjusted to fit a majority of wrist sizes.
You can pick up the MXY Woven Nylon Strap in 38mm and 42mm sizes.
Yunsea Sport Loop in Marine Green, Tahoe Blue, Flash Light and Hot Pink
Looking for those new Marine Green, Tahoe Blue, Flash Light and Hot Pink colors? Then look no further then the Yunsea Sport Loop!
This band is super simple to adjust and comes in both 38mm and 42mm sizes. The strap itself is made from a high-quality nylon material, while the metal lugs keep your Apple watch secure on your wrist.
You can grab the Yunsea Sport Loop for $15.
bonivita Nike Sport Band in Barely Rose/Pearl Pink, Black/White and Cargo Khaki/Black
Get the look of the Nike Sport band without breaking the bank with the help of the bonivita Nike Sport Band!
This particular band will cost you around $11 and comes in all 3 of the new colors: Barely Rose/Pearl Pink, Black/White and Cargo Khaki/Black.
The bonivita Nike Sport Band is made from a soft and breathable silicone, so it won't only be your bank account that's breathing a sigh of relief when you drop this band into your shopping cart.
E-Top Parts Nike Sport Loop in Black/Pure Platinum, Bright Crimson/Black, Cargo Khaki, Midnight Fog and Pearl Pink
Love the look of the look of the Nike Sport Loop but hate the price tag? It might be worth it to check out the E-Top Parts Nike Sport Loop!
The E-Top Parts Nike Sport Loop comes in both 38mm and 42mm sizes and is made from a comfortable and durable nylon.
You can pick up this particular Nike Sport Loop dupe for $10.
WAfeel Hermès Double Tour in Deep Blue
Save yourself and your wallet some grief and don't spend $489 on the Indigo with rouge H polished edge and rouge H contrasted loop: instead spend a whopping $19 on the WAfeel Hermès Double Tour in Deep Blue!
I'll be the first to admit that this isn't an exact knock-off for the Indigo with rouge H polished edge and rouge H contrasted loop, but it is darn close. If you want you could even carefully paint the sides crimson!
This particular dupe is made from a high quality leather and can easily be adjusted to fit a variety of wrist sizes.
VMoro Hermès Double Tour in Double Tour White
The look of the new Double Tour in Blanc with rouge H polished edge and rouge H contrasted loop is super striking, but the price tag really isn't.
That's why we prefer the VMoro Hermès Double Tour in Double Tour White!
This $20 knock-off is made from a firm cross-grain leather, while the buckle is stainless steel.
While this isn't a precise copy of the original it is still close.
Boonix Hermès Single Tour Rallye in White Luxury
It seems like the color white is super in this summer, which is why the Boonix Hermès Single Tour Rallye in White Luxury might be a great option to consider.
This $23 band is made from genuine leather and is easy to adjust depending on your wrist size. It only comes in a 42mm size.
Say bye-bye to that $439 price tag and hello to something more affordable! (Even if it doesn't look exactly like the real deal…)
What's your top pick?
Is there a particular dupe to one of these 2018 Spring bands that we missed that needs to be on the list?
Let us know what your thoughts are in the comments down below!