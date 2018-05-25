A lot of people think that being super stylish means spending a bajillion dollars, when in reality there are less expensive dupes out there waiting to save you some dolla' dolla' bills.

This year Apple released some pretty beautiful Apple Watch Bands for spring, but whether you're someone who prefers a Nike+ Band over an Hermès one or a Sport band to a Woven band, no one likes spending full price.

If you're looking to save a few bucks, here are a couple of near-exact dupes for the majority of Apple's 2018 Spring collection.