Currently, Apple News is officially only available in the U.S., U.K., and Australia. However, If you want to try it out internationally, there's a way to get around those restrictions.

Note: There are drawbacks to this method. So, while we can't recommend anyone run like this permanently, it will work if you just want to preview News and see what it's like.

How to get the Apple News app outside the U.S., U.K., and Australia

Launch Settings from your Home screen. Tap on General. Tap on Language & Region. Tap on Region. Search for, or scroll down to find United States, United Kingdom, or Australia. Tap on United States, United Kingdom, or Australia. Tap Done. Tap Continue to confirm that you want to change your region.

Your iPhone or iPad will now be set to the U.S., U.K., or Australia and that should cause the Apple News app to appear on the next available slot on your Home screen. If it doesn't, you can try rebooting.

How to set the preferred language order after you change the region

When you change your iPhone or iPad's region, it'll automatically add a new language to your operating system. If the current language is not your native one, you can reorder the language settings.

Launch Settings from your Home screen. Tap on General. Tap on Language & Region. Tap Edit in the upper right corner of the screen. Drag your native language to the top of the list. Tap Done in the upper right corner of the screen. Tap Continue to confirm the language reorder.

This will allow you to keep your native language for most content. Apps and websites that don't support your native language (like the News app) will switch over to the secondary language when you open them.

Once you have Apple News up and running, make sure you subscribe to iMore. We have tons of great content headed your way!