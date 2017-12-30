If you're looking for an Apple Watch band that's made with soft, genuine leather, comes in a wide range of colors, is easily adjustable depending on your wrist size, and just so happens to be a dead ringer for the original Classic Buckle band, then take a peek at the MIFA Apple Watch Classic Buckle Band Strap! Designed to fit both the Apple Watch Series 1 and Apple Watch Series 2 and Apple Watch Sport, this genuine leather band comes with a sharp-looking stainless steel clasp that can be easily installed and unattached by simply sliding the band in and out of place. This band comes in a couple of classic colors, including black, brown, and blue, but it also comes in a fun color like soft pink. You can pick up your MIFA Apple Watch Classic Buckle Band Strap in 38mm or 42mm sizes. $10. See at Amazon iBazal Apple Watch Leather Band with Classic Metal Buckle

You don't need to break the bank to get a quality Classic Buckle dupe, and the iBazal Apple Watch Leather Band with Classic Metal Buckle proves that with its roughly $16 price tag. Designed to only work with 38mm Apple Watch sizes, this genuine leather band is soft and flexible, making it ideal for day-to-day wear and tear. It can easily be adjusted depending on the size of your wrist with the help of the stainless steel classic buckle and its 12 holes. You can pick up the iBazal Apple Watch Leather Band with Classic Metal Buckle in brown, black, blue, or bright red (if you want to match your Product(RED) iPhone, of course!) See at Amazon eLander Top-grain Leather Strap with Stainless steel Metal Clasp

With almost a full 5-star rating and 1,000 reviews, the eLander Top-grain Leather Strap with Stainless steel Metal Clasp is a high-quality, good-looking, reliable knockoff that can easily mimic the look of the Classic Buckle band for your Apple Watch. With the eLander Top-grain Leather Strap with Stainless steel Metal Clasp, you don't need to worry about using tools to attach or detach the band. Simply slide on the Classic Buckle dupe, and you're good to go! The band itself is also made from a super-smooth leather that's comfortable for day-to-day wear. While some Apple Watch looks come in a couple of fun colors, you can only pick up the eLander Top-grain Leather Strap with Stainless steel Metal Clasp in black or brown – but for only $13? That's quite a deal! See at Amazon MARGE PLUS Apple Watch Genuine Leather strap

The MARGE PLUS Apple Watch Genuine Leather strap comes with an 18-month warranty, is easy to adjust depending on your wrist size, and is designed from a soft, genuine leather. What's not to love? This Classic Buckle knockoff starts around $8, but looks and feels like a more expensive Apple Watch accessory. Its thick stitching and polished stainless steel buckle make it quite eye-catching, while the bands secure to the Apple Watch so tightly that you won't have to worry about it sliding off your wrist. Unfortunately for you, if you're not a fan of baby pink or light brown, you probably won't love the color selection for these Classic Buckle bands. But for the price, they're definitely worth checking out! See at Amazon phonewatch Premium Vintage Crazy Horse leather watch band

Classic, stylish, and super sharp-looking for day-to-day use, the phonewatch Premium Vintage Crazy Horse leather watch band is a great alternative to spending big bucks on the Classic Buckle. Designed to fit both the Apple Watch Series 1 and Series 2 in 38mm and 42mm sizes, this genuine leather Classic Buckle dupe will cost you around $12 and comes with a lifetime warranty, so if anything goes wrong, you can reach out to phonewatch for some help. A stainless steel buckle ensures easy adjustment depending on the size of your wrist. If you want, you can pick up the phonewatch Premium Vintage Crazy Horse leather watch band in brown and black. See at Amazon Wearlizer Genuine Leather Watch Band Replacement Strap