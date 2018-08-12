There is no doubt that the Apple Watch Hermès is a beautiful piece of art, but at over $1,000, it's hard to justify spending that chunk of cash on a darn watch band (and if you've got a real one, we think you're awesome while simultaneously hating you just a little bit).

Luckily, there are some quality third-party accessories that mimic the style of the Apple Watch Hermès flawlessly!

Here are a couple of options to consider if you're on the hunt for the perfect Hermès dupe!