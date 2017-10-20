How can I get a good quality Hermès Double Cuff without breaking the bank?

Whether you're someone who is head-over-heels in love with high fashion, or just a person who thinks the Hermès Double Cuff is double striking, there are few bands that are as attention-getting. Or as expensive!

Lucky for you, there are inexpensive options out there that work to capture the look at feel of Hermès' sleek and stylish Double Cuff band for much, much less.

EloBeth genuine leather double cuff

If you're looking for a Double Cuff knockoff that's well priced at around $11, highly-rated, and beautiful to look at, then we recommend taking a peek at the EloBeth genuine leather double cuff!

Designed with a genuine leather that shouldn't fray or fall apart under day-to-day pressure, and easy to install/uninstall, the EloBeth genuine leather double cuff is built to be easily adjustable to effortlessly fit most wrist sizes.

The downside about the band? It only comes in one color: a rich, royal purple with some crisp white stitching around the edges.

See at Amazon

Hailan Premium Genuine Leather Double Buckle Cuff

Comfortable, highly-rated, and able to fit all series of the Apple Watch, the Hailan Premium Genuine Leather Double Buckle Cuff is a reliable option if you're looking to snag that Hermès glamour on a budget.

This band's stainless steel buckle keeps the Hailan Premium Genuine Leather Double Buckle Cuff secure to your wrist, while 10-hole options makes it easy to tighten and loosen depending on the size of your wrist.

The downside to this band? Despite it's glowing reviews and genuine leather band and design, it only comes in one color; a navy blue. But another positive to the Hailan Premium Genuine Leather Double Buckle Cuff? It's price! You can pick up this Hermès Double Cuff dupe for around $9.

See at Amazon

LoveBlue double buckle cuff wrist watch band

If you love that classic "inspired by equestrian fixtures" look and feel that comes with the Apple Watch Hermès Double Cuff, but don't want to clear out your savings account to get it, then take a look at the LoveBlue double buckle cuff wrist watch band!

Designed with a soft yet durable genuine leather that won't wear down and fall apart after two uses, and available in both 38mm and 42mm sizes, the LoveBlue double buckle cuff wrist watch band makes it look like you've paid full price for your newest wrist accessory.

Another great thing about the LoveBlue double buckle cuff wrist watch band? The price! You're only spending around $11 for this Hermès knockoff, and you can pick it up in turquoise, brown, and purple.

See at Amazon

How do you shop Hermès-for-less?

Are you a big fan of spending full price on a watch band if it comes from a high-fashion brand like Hermès? Or would you rather save your pennies and pick up a knock off for a fraction of the cost? Let us know what your thoughts are in the comments below!