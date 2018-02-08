How to get the Apple Watch Milanese loop look for less

Another Milanese loop alternative that's at the top of our list comes from Amzelas. The price ranges from around $8 to around $12 and it comes in black, silver, rose gold and gold. Amzelas is all about quality and customer satisfaction; you don't get just one Milense design option to choose from, but two with the stainless steel buckle and magnetic clasp options. It offers a 12-month warranty for the watch bands, which are comfortable, adjustable, and just plain look good. See at Amazon KYISGOS Magnetic Milanese Loop

A popular option from KYISGOS comes in rose gold, black, gold and silver for both the 38mm and 42mm Apple Watches. This paricular Apple Watch band will cost you around $16. The 18-month warranty is a nice safeguard, but most who've bought the band say they have zero issues or complaints. The steel mesh is smooth, won't snag on fabric, and the magnet stays secure throughout your day and evening. See at Amazon Houding-PRO Milanese Loop Band

Points for originality are awarded to the band from Houding. The color options are great, with your classic rose gold, gold, silver and black options readily available for you to choose from. Prices start at around $14. The magnetic connection will not budge and the band is as comfortable as it is stylish and protective with its built-in case. It's light on your wrist and the high quality stainless steel will last through just about anything. See at Amazon RenoJ Apple Watch Band, Milanese Loop