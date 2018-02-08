How to get the Apple Watch Milanese loop look for less

Apple's original Milanese loop for Apple Watch is beautiful, smooth, stainless steel mesh that wraps around your wrist in a continuous, adjustable loop. This Apple Watch band is fully magnetic, so there's no need for buckles or clasps. Apple offers it in black or space gray for $149.00, but if that's out of your price range, we've got the best alternatives money can buy.
- Riega Penom Milanese mesh loop
- Amzelas Apple Watch Milanese band
- KYISGOS Magnetic Milanese Loop
- Houding-PRO Milanese Loop Band
- RenoJ Milanese loop
Riega Penom Milanese mesh loop
Available for both the 38mm and 42mm Apple Watches, the Riega Penom loop comes in as low as $18.
It comes in black, silver, and rose gold, all of which match Apple Watch bodies spot-on.
The magnetic band is completely adjustable and will fit virtually any wrist and it comes with a one-year warranty, in case you're a little extra hard on the band. The Riega Penom is hands-down the most popular of the alternative Milanese loops.
Amzelas Apple Watch Milanese band
Another Milanese loop alternative that's at the top of our list comes from Amzelas. The price ranges from around $8 to around $12 and it comes in black, silver, rose gold and gold.
Amzelas is all about quality and customer satisfaction; you don't get just one Milense design option to choose from, but two with the stainless steel buckle and magnetic clasp options.
It offers a 12-month warranty for the watch bands, which are comfortable, adjustable, and just plain look good.
KYISGOS Magnetic Milanese Loop
A popular option from KYISGOS comes in rose gold, black, gold and silver for both the 38mm and 42mm Apple Watches.
This paricular Apple Watch band will cost you around $16.
The 18-month warranty is a nice safeguard, but most who've bought the band say they have zero issues or complaints. The steel mesh is smooth, won't snag on fabric, and the magnet stays secure throughout your day and evening.
Houding-PRO Milanese Loop Band
Points for originality are awarded to the band from Houding. The color options are great, with your classic rose gold, gold, silver and black options readily available for you to choose from. Prices start at around $14.
The magnetic connection will not budge and the band is as comfortable as it is stylish and protective with its built-in case.
It's light on your wrist and the high quality stainless steel will last through just about anything.
RenoJ Apple Watch Band, Milanese Loop
Looping for the perfect Milanese loop dupe? We can do that with the RenoJ Apple Watch Band, Milanese Loop!
With three colors to choose from, this band will set you back between $15 to $16.
The lugs that attach to the Apple Watch are snug and an exact fit compared to the original Milanese loops and it's especially excellent for much smaller wrists but completely adjustable like the others.
Love that loop
Compare the original Apple Watch Milanese loop to any of our top contenders and see for yourself how they stack up.
Or, if you've found another Milanese loop alternative for less that you just love, tell us about it in the comments below! Bargain hunters need to share tips!
Updated February 2018: We have added the Amzelas Apple Watch Milanese band, KYISGOS Magnetic Milanese Loop, Houding-PRO Milanese Loop Band, and the RenoJ Milanese loop to our list!