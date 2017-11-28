Picking an Apple Watch band can be tricky, but it's even harder when the one you have your heart set on is a wee bit out of your price range — especially when it's as functional and stylish as the Apple Watch Sport Loop band. Lucky for you, there are a number of Sport Loop band options out there that are well-made, reliable, and won't cost you a bajillion-and-a-half dollars. Here's how to get the Apple Watch Sport band look for less! SHIELDA Apple Watch Sport Loop Band

Breathable, lightweight, and a perfect dupe for the Apple Watch Sport Loop Band, the SHIELDA Apple Watch Sport Loop Band is a $16 alternative that's set on doing all the same things the original does without costing you an arm and a leg. This particular band has a four star review, and for good reason: the double-layer nylon weave provides a soft cushioning on the skin while still allowing moisture to escape as you work up a sweat at the gym or on the racetrack. The SHIELDA Apple Watch Sport Loop Band can easily be adjusted based on your size of wrist with its velcro strap and can fit both 38mm and 42mm Apple Watch sizes. You can pick up this Sport Loop alternative in colors like black, dark olive, electric pink, flash, midnight blue, pink sand, seashell, and spicy orange. See at Amazon Qifit New Nylon Sport Loop

Made and designed to be a near-perfect match to Apple's Sport Loop Band, the Qifit New Nylon Sport Loop is a high-quality alternative that's going to have your wallet sighing with relief. For only $16, the Qifit New Nylon Sport Loop is an Apple Watch accessory that's made out of a double-layer nylon that fits and adjusts to almost all wrist sizes, so if you're worried about it slipping off in the middle of your workout, the Qifit New Nylon Sport Loop can easily be tweaked to the perfect size. The Qifit New Nylon Sport Loop fits both 38mm and 42mm Apple Watch sizes and can be effortlessly installed using lugs at both ends of the band which lock onto your Apple Watch securely. You can pick up the Qifit New Nylon Sport Loop in blue, orange, green, pink, black, dark green, and electric pink. See at Amazon HONEST KIN Woven Nylon iWatch Band replacement