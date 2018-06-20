Steam has a huge library of games you can buy and download onto your Mac, but if you aren't careful, you'll soon find yourself running out of space on your hard drive for anything new. Now, we all have games that we have bought or downloaded that we don't play anymore. Maybe you have moved on from playing DOTA 2 or maybe you slightly regret getting caught up in the buzz of bizarre Doki Doki Literature Club, but in any case, those games you don't play take up precious space.

The good news is Steam makes it pretty easy to delete games and their data from your Mac right inside the Steam app.

How to delete Steam games

Launch Steam from your Applications folder. Click on the Library tab at the top of the Steam window. Use the Control - Click shortcut on the game you want to delete. Select Uninstall Click the Delete button to confirm.

This will delete all your game data from this game, meaning even if you reinstall the game at a later date, none of the progress you have in the game will save.

