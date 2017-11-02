How to get battery percentage on your iPhone X

How do you get the battery percentage indicator to show up on your iPhone X? Here's the answer! Ish!

On previous versions of iPhone, you could go to Settings > Battery and toggle on Battery Percentage to see exactly how much power you had left. On iPhone X, no such toggle exists, And that means there's no way to look up at the battery icon in the right "horn" of the display and see just what percentage of power remains.

Or is there?

How do you get Battery Percentage on iPhone X?

Even though there's no Battery Percentage toggle to turn on in Settings, there's still a way to see the battery percentage on iPhone X:

Touch your finger to the top right "horn" where the battery icon is. Swipe down to pull down Control Center. Check out the battery percentage at the top right. Swipe up again to dismiss Control Center.

Yes, it's totally not the same as always on, always glanceable Battery Percentage on every screen, but it is just a swipe away. Any time you want to see Battery Percentage, repeat the Control Center process.

But what about Battery Percentage on the main screens?

You can argue the "horn" design of iPhone X doesn't leave enough space for an always-on Battery Percentage indicator. You can argue that Battery Percentage indicators can't predict that massive ups and downs of battery drain when you start using apps like Snapchat and Pokémon Go, or Photos start syncing in the background.

You could argue all of that and more, but people are used to having Battery Percentage indicators, at least optionally, on iPhone. And when you take away our safety blankets, we suddenly don't feel safe.

Personally, I'm starting to get over the lack of Battery Percentage on the main display. And I'm starting to get used to flicking down Control Center when I want to see it.

But I still miss it not being always immediately glanceable. At least as an option.

Your iPhone X Battery Life questions?

If you've got questions about iPhone X battery percentage or battery life, drop them in the comments below!