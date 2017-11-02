How to get battery percentage on your iPhone X

How do you get the battery percentage indicator to show up on your iPhone X? Here's the answer! Ish!
On previous versions of iPhone, you could go to Settings > Battery and toggle on Battery Percentage to see exactly how much power you had left. On iPhone X, no such toggle exists, And that means there's no way to look up at the battery icon in the right "horn" of the display and see just what percentage of power remains.
Or is there?
How do you get Battery Percentage on iPhone X?
Even though there's no Battery Percentage toggle to turn on in Settings, there's still a way to see the battery percentage on iPhone X:
- Touch your finger to the top right "horn" where the battery icon is.
- Swipe down to pull down Control Center.
- Check out the battery percentage at the top right.
- Swipe up again to dismiss Control Center.
Yes, it's totally not the same as always on, always glanceable Battery Percentage on every screen, but it is just a swipe away. Any time you want to see Battery Percentage, repeat the Control Center process.
But what about Battery Percentage on the main screens?
You can argue the "horn" design of iPhone X doesn't leave enough space for an always-on Battery Percentage indicator. You can argue that Battery Percentage indicators can't predict that massive ups and downs of battery drain when you start using apps like Snapchat and Pokémon Go, or Photos start syncing in the background.
You could argue all of that and more, but people are used to having Battery Percentage indicators, at least optionally, on iPhone. And when you take away our safety blankets, we suddenly don't feel safe.
Personally, I'm starting to get over the lack of Battery Percentage on the main display. And I'm starting to get used to flicking down Control Center when I want to see it.
But I still miss it not being always immediately glanceable. At least as an option.
Your iPhone X Battery Life questions?
If you've got questions about iPhone X battery percentage or battery life, drop them in the comments below!
Reader comments
How to get battery percentage on your iPhone X
If the battery life is good then this shouldn't be too much of an issue, and from what I've read it should get through a day of average use. It has made me hate the notches just a little bit more though.
reading this literally stopped me from trying to buy an iPhone x.
deal breaker.
Really...? Your fuel gauge in your car (probably) doesn't have a percentage indicator either, only a rough estimate gauge...
I have personally turned off the percentage and have notice a much lower worry of what my percentage is at.
my car has a very accurate fuel gauge (down to a couple of miles) and i couldn't imagine driving a vehicle without one.
Actually the gauge in the cars always reads lower to make sure people get gas before they really run out. So if it says you have 10 miles to empty it is really more like 20. Inside info working for the auto industry.
I could also argue that simply tapping a horn could have displayed the battery level for a while, or toggled.
The lack of showing a bunch of these things until you swipe down is a bit annoying. When I get my iPhone X, I will make sure to send feedback about this. It's not like the don't have the space. You know you can always put stuff under the battery.
They could've removed the battery logo and just had the text for the percentage.