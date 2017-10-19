Nintendo has added a section to the eShop for games on sale. You can save big bucks on some titles if you keep an eye on the prize.

If there's a game you've been wanting to get, but don't want to pay full price for it, your wish might come true. Nintendo has added a section to the Switch eShop specifically to spotlight games on sale.It changes often, and sales don't last forever, but if you check in on a regular basis, you might just find a game you want at a significantly lower price.

Game discounts vary. So far, I've seen 20% and 30% off, but I'm guessing price drops could go as high as 50% or even 75% off.

Discounts typically last one or two weeks. Of course, sometimes, sales might last longer, and it's likely we'll see flash discounts that will only last a few days or less.

If you want to know where to find these discounted games, here's how.

How to get discount games in the eShop on Nintendo Switch

Sure, you could visit Nintendo's online eShop and search for Switch games on sale, or you could check out the deals right on your Switch.

Select the eShop on your Home screen. Select your user profile. Select Games on Sale.

I recommend checking back on a regular basis. If you don't see a game you want today, you might find one you want in a week.