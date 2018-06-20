Whether you have an iPhone 6s, an iPhone 7 Plus, or a fancy iPhone X: the iPhone microphone isn't too shabby at close distances, but when you're trying to film in a crowded room, it's not quite enough.
Here are a three ways to avoid tinny, awkward or terrible sound when shooting iPhone video!
Get closer to your subject when in a noisy environment
One of the biggest audio mistakes beginning videographers make is trying to film someone speaking from across a room when there's no way to clearly hear their audio.
Background noise, room echoes, and outdoor sounds can all contribute to poor quality here. Instead, if you can't use an external microphone, try getting closer to your subject. Your shot may be a little more zoomed in than you'd like, but your audio will be crisper.
Use another iOS device
Of course, you don't have to get close to your subject when using an external microphone. If you have an older iPhone or iPod touch, or you can borrow a friend's, you can use it as a portable microphone with little problem. Use your iPhone to film how you'd like, then set up the second iPhone near where you want audio. (If you're filming interview-style, you can even hold it like a portable microphone or hide it, mic-side-up, in a jacket breast pocket.)
To record, just open the Voice Memos app on the second iPhone and dictate what clip you're shooting ("Christmas party, kids playing with new toys"). Then set your video camera to record, and clap your hands in front of the frame — it's an old trick, but a good one.
When you finish shooting, you'll have the video and a separate audio track; you can bring both into iMovie on the Mac and edit accordingly.
Buy an external microphone
If you're trying to shoot something a little more high-quality, chances are you'll want to pony up a little cash for an external microphone. There are a few different categories here: on-device mics, wired lavalier mics, and wireless microphones.
There are a bunch of on-device mics available for your iPhone or iPad, depending on what you plan to record. I've personally heard good things about Blue's Mikey Digital ($100), and the Zoom iQ6 ($100); the two are designed more for single-room recordings and music captures.
In the wired lavalier section, you've got the Movo PM10 as a cheap but well-reviewed option, and the Rode smartLav+.
While these mics are all great options to consider, it's also worth noting that with the lack of headphone jack that's been implemented more and more with newer iPhones, using these microphones could be a bit tricky. Picking up a $9 Lightning to Headphone jack adapter is a key tool for sure.
Your tips?
Those are some of my tips and recommendations; anyone have a setup or tips they like to get good audio when shooting on the iPhone? Put 'em in the comments.
