Where can I find the Hermès Single Tour Apple Watch band for less? Get the timeless Hermès Single Tour look without burning a hole in your bank account!

When Hermès first launched its beautiful bands for the Apple Watch, we were pretty pumped to check them out: The rich leather Single Tour look caught our eye for its simple yet fashionable design that stayed loyal to the classic look and feel of the Hermès brand.

Unfortunately, the Hermès price tag isn't the most reasonable for everyone (if I had $340 to spend on the real deal, I so would), but there are other awesome options out there if you're looking to sport the Single Tour look for much, much less.

Here are a few of our favorite Hermès Single Tour alternatives to consider!

EloBeth Single Tour Apple Watch band

With the double-clasp design and the timeless Hermès look, the EloBeth Single Tour Apple Watch band – which costs around $11 – is a reliable, high-quality strap to keep in mind as you shop around for the perfect band!

This particular watch band is crafted from soft, genuine leather, making it a comfortable option to wear in day-to-day situations. It will easily fit your Apple Watch Series 1 and Series 3.

Unfortunately there isn't a huge color variety when it comes to the EloBeth Single Tour Apple Watch band: but you can pick out your EloBeth band in a beautiful Etoupe color.

See at Amazon

FOTOWELT Single Tour luxury watch band

The FOTOWELT Single Tour luxury watch band is a fashionable, high-quality, and easy-to-install Apple Watch band option to keep in mind as you hunt for the ideal Hermès knock-off.

Like some other bands on this list, the FOTOWELT is made from genuine leather and promises durability during everyday use. The band itself comes with a lifetime warranty, along with a high-quality metal buckle to keep your Apple Watch secure around your wrist.

The FOTOWELT band comes in a variety of colors, including a beautiful bold teal, a vibrant orange red, a simply, day-to-day black, and a classic, rich light brown for around $17.

See at Amazon

MoKo Apple Watch Single Tour band

At only around $12, how can you possibly go wrong with the MoKo Apple Watch Single Tour band? Designed to imitate the Hermès Single Tour look, the MoKo is an adjustable, reliable watch band that is easy to install and comfortable to wear all day.

The exterior of the watch is a thick leather, while the inside is a soft, microfiber material. It will easily fit your Apple Watch Series 1 and Series 3, but only in its 42mm size.

The MoKo band comes in four different colors to match your outfit for the day, including a classic, rich brown color, a vibrant red color, a simple black shade, or a beautiful gray tone.

See at Amazon

Katrice for Apple Watch Strap Replacement

This high-quality, genuine leather Apple Watch band is an inexpensive (around $17) option for your Hermès Single Tour band in more than one way!

The stylish white stitching matches the look of the Hermès Single Tour almost perfectly, while it's elegant-looking stainless steel buckle helps keep the band secured to your wrist and easy to adjust depending on your wrist size.

The Katrice for Apple Watch Strap Replacement will fit both your Apple Watch Series 1 and Series 3, but a downside? It only comes in one color — a bright, bold blue.

See at Amazon

What's your ideal Single Tour alternative?

Is there a Single Tour Hermès knock-off that you think is the best of the best? Let us know in the comments below (and we'll be sure to check it out!)