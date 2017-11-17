There are times in life when two of my most favorite things in the world come together. When Disney announced that Star Wars Land was coming to Disneyland, for example. Another: When The Legend of Zelda mashes up with Skyrim, which is now possible thanks to Skyrim on Nintendo Switch.
You can dress your Skyrim character in Link's Master Sword, Hylian Shield, and Champion's Tunic when playing Skyrim on Nintendo Switch. There are two ways to get this fantastic swag. One easy way and one not-so-easy, but possible for anyone way. Here's how
How to get Link's outfit and gear using Amiibo
The easiest way to get Link's gear is by using one of The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Super Smash Bros., or 30th Anniversary - The Legend of Zelda Amiibo figures.
If you have one or more of the above-mentioned Amiibo figures, make sure you've registered them with your Switch.
While in the game, select your Amiibo power in the Magic section of your menu. Then, Press the R trigger on your right Joy-Con to create a circle of light on the ground in front of you.
Tap the base of your Amiibo near the NFC reader that is built into the right Joy-Con. You can rest it on top of the joystick or the Home button. Either is close enough.
Once scanned, a loot crate will appear, which will hopefully yield one of Link's items. It's not a guarantee that you'll get the tunic, sword, or shield right away (there is a 20% chance of getting one of Link's items), but you can re-scan your Amiibo every single day until you get the swag you're looking for (and even after that since you can also win other random loot).
You can also win random loot chests in-game by scanning other Amiibo figures, like Animal Crossing, Fire Emblem, Chibi-Robo, Yoshi's Woolly World, Skylanders SuperChargers, Splatoon, Kirby, Shovel Knight, Mega Man, Metroid, and Super Mario (standard).
How to get Link's outfit and gear without using an Amiibo
If you've never invested in the whole Amiibo craze and don't plan to just for Skyrim, or you are tired of not winning Link's gear with your Amiibo scan, you can still find these coveted items in one special spot in the game.
According to an unnamed source at Bethesda that spoke with Finder, you can find a special loot crated at the top of the tallest mountain in Tamriel. The peak, named The Throat of the World is difficult to scale, but if you're willing to make the trek, you will be rewarded with Link's outfit and gear.
How're your climbing skills?
Have you already climbed to the top of The Throat in Skyrim? Any tips for how the rest of us can make it safely to the top? Put them in the comments!