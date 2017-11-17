There are times in life when two of my most favorite things in the world come together. When Disney announced that Star Wars Land was coming to Disneyland, for example. Another: When The Legend of Zelda mashes up with Skyrim, which is now possible thanks to Skyrim on Nintendo Switch. You can dress your Skyrim character in Link's Master Sword, Hylian Shield, and Champion's Tunic when playing Skyrim on Nintendo Switch. There are two ways to get this fantastic swag. One easy way and one not-so-easy, but possible for anyone way. Here's how How to get Link's outfit and gear using Amiibo

The easiest way to get Link's gear is by using one of The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Super Smash Bros., or 30th Anniversary - The Legend of Zelda Amiibo figures. If you have one or more of the above-mentioned Amiibo figures, make sure you've registered them with your Switch. While in the game, select your Amiibo power in the Magic section of your menu. Then, Press the R trigger on your right Joy-Con to create a circle of light on the ground in front of you. Tap the base of your Amiibo near the NFC reader that is built into the right Joy-Con. You can rest it on top of the joystick or the Home button. Either is close enough. Once scanned, a loot crate will appear, which will hopefully yield one of Link's items. It's not a guarantee that you'll get the tunic, sword, or shield right away (there is a 20% chance of getting one of Link's items), but you can re-scan your Amiibo every single day until you get the swag you're looking for (and even after that since you can also win other random loot). How to get Link's outfit and gear without using an Amiibo