Nintendo has a great method for keeping players engaged, which is to offer special rewards for completing certain missions on a regular basis. If you complete weekly missions in Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp, you'll be rewarded with Platinum Points that can be redeemed for in-game items like exclusive outfits or materials that you can use to craft furniture. Here's how to redeem your points.

Step One: Link your Nintendo Account

If you haven't already done so, be sure to link your Nintendo Account with Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp. This not only gives you Leaf Tickets and saves a backup of your game, but it also connects you to your My Nintendo rewards so you can redeem your points.

Launch Animal: Crossing Pocket Camp on your iPhone or iPad Tap the More tab in the bottom right corner of the screen. Tap My Nintendo. Tap Create/Link Nintendo Account. Enter your login credentials for your Nintendo Account.

If you don't already have a Nintendo Account, you can create one now.

How to collect your My Nintendo points

You can earn points for one-time activities like linking your Facebook account. You can also earn points on a weekly basis for completing 10, 50, and 100 camper requests. 10 campers rewards 30 points, 50 campers rewards 50 points, and 100 campers rewards 100 points for a total of 180 points per week that you can redeem for in-game items.