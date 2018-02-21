The folks over at Griffin have designed a USB-C cable that works almost exactly like MagSafe. The Griffin BreakSafe Magnetic USB-C Power Cable has a regular USB-C connector on one end and a detachable magnetic connector on the other. The magnetic end is actually in two pieces. At the tip is the USB-C connector that plugs into your MacBook, and right behind it is the magnetic part that can easily break away from the end of the cable. All this means is that, just like with MagSafe, if the BreakSafe cord is accidentally pulled for any reason, the cable will break away at the magnetic portion, leaving the USB-C connector in your computer and eliminating the risk of damage to the port. Plus, the BreakSafe Magnetic USB-C power cable prevents your MacBook from being dragged along for the ride, meaning it shouldn't be falling off any tables. It's important to note that this cable is specifically meant as a power cable and does not support data or video transfers. You can order the Griffin BreakSafe Magnetic USB-C Power Cable for around $27. See at Amazon Dreamvasion magnetic USB-C charger adapter

Recommended by the man, the myth, the legend MrMobile himself, the Dreamvasion MagSafe alternative does its job and does its job well. This adapter can handle up to 86W, so you'll actually receive a charge while using your laptop. This particular adapter, as MrMobile pointed out, is unidirectional, so you'll have to decide which way you want your power cable to face before plugging it in, but for around $20 on Amazon, have the convenience and peace of mind of pseudo-MagSafe is totally worth it. See at Amazon

Leonis MagSafe adapter

No, I'm not talking about the frakking Battlestar Galactica planet — we're talking a MagSafe-like adapter for your MacBook or MacBook Pro that's relatively low-profile and can handle up to 87W. For about $26, you can get a snazzy red cable and adapter. The little adapter plugs into your MacBook's USB-C port and away you go. The convenience here is that the connector on the cable is omnidirectional, so you just have to worry about how you want to sit instead of which way you want your cable to face. You can grab a boring black version for about $29, but come on — red is rad. See at Amazon Asipartan 3-in-1 magnetic charging cable

Wanna MagSafe all the things? The 3-in-1 adapter from Asipartan has a USB-C connector, a Lightning connector, and even a Micro-USB adapter for all your legacy folks. It's about $17 on Amazon and is fully reversible for your convenience. The cable itself is only 3 feet, which is kind of a bummer, but it gets the job done. Asipartan provides no details on the wattage of this particular cable, but I wouldn't expect anything more than 60W, which means your MacBook Pro probably won't gain a charge while you use it, but it should prevent it from at least losing any charge. It'll charge it up when it's asleep and will work just fine with your MacBook. See at Amazon Snapnator magnetic charging connector