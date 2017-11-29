The rumored holiday event that is likely coming very soon to Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp is going to be big. There are 91 new crafting items and 45 new clothing items. Though they aren't all related to the holidays, there are certainly a lot of festive decorations headed our way.

The key to getting all of the holiday items is to stock up now on the crafting materials you'll need. Instead of crafting that polka-dot table for Chrissy, it might be smarter to horde your goodies so you can get that Festive Fireplace or Mountain of Presents instead.

Complete quests every three hours

Animals move in and out of the campground every three hours. That means five different animals appear "in the wild" (around the campground) requesting three tasks each, and three random animals at your campsite will request one task each. That's a lot of crafting materials to earn.

I recommend setting an alarm (not while you're sleeping, of course) to remind you at each of the times below so you can log in and quest up.

7AM ET

10AM ET

1PM ET

4PM ET

7PM ET

10PM ET

1AM ET

4AM ET

Chat with animals in your Campsite every hour

In addition to completing quests for lots of crafting materials every three hours, you can chat with the animals in your Campsite every hour. Some of them will randomly give you one material item. The rest will give you a sack of Bells. These are all things you'll need to get all of the holiday items in ACPC, so be sure to check in with them every hour.

The countdown to when you can talk to the animals in your Campsite again starts after you've talked with the first one.

If you're worried you'll forget, you can always set a timer to go off once per hour after you've spoken to the first animal in your Campsite

Stock up on fish, fruit, shells, and bugs

As many as you can hold in your item storage. If you're going to make it through all of those quests every three hours, you can't expect to just log in at 7AM and then again at 10AM and have all of the items that every animal will request. You'll have to keep the game going as often as you have time for. Every free moment should be spent grinding (AKA: farming) for items that animals will ask you for.

It's important to have a balanced item storage box. If you have too many Olive Flounders and very few Peaches, you're going to be up a creek without a paddle. Try to make sure you have a lot of everything, even if it means selling 10 of those Crucian Carps back to the in-store market for a measly 10 Bells each.

Fruit is the most difficult to stock up on in ACPC, especially peaches and pears. There's only one tree each of those. Now is the time to check your friends' market boxes and see if anyone is selling off some fruit. Stock up on nature's candies because you'll be giving them all away again to animals after the next campground turnaround.

Horde your crafting materials

I know you're going to want to craft all the things you can in ACPC once you've got materials to do so, but don't go overboard. If you're trying to welcome a specific animal to your Campsite, it's OK to craft away. If you are just making stuff to make stuff, hold off until the holiday event is over. That way, you won't be short on crafting materials when it comes time to get the special event items.

That Lovely Bed can wait a little bit longer.

Save up your Bells

It's not just about stocking up on crafting materials. You're going to want to build up your pile of in-game money. Currently, the only way you can get clothing items is to buy them in the Market Place. Assuming that the ability to craft clothing will not be ready for the holiday event, you're going to be spending a lot of money shopping for that Santa outfit. To get the entire outfit, you'll need to get the Santa hat, Santa skirt or pants, Santa coat, and Santa boots. Plus, don't forget the New Year's hat!

When the time comes, be sure to check the Market Place every six hours to see what the Able Sisters or Kicks has to offer. The store changes items on the following schedule:

7AM ET

1PM ET

7PM ET

1AM ET

Your suggestions?

How are you planning for the next Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp event? Put your suggestions in the comment so we can all learn some new tricks.