Take a Portrait Mode photo that didn't quite turn out right? In iOS 11, you can turn it off right from the Edit screen.

iOS 11, coming later this fall to all users, offers a lot of small but welcome changes to iPhones and iPads alike. That includes Apple's Portrait Mode for iPhone 7 Plus, which intelligently blurs a photo to give it virtual depth of field (also known as the Depth Effect).

In iOS 10, you had the option of either taking a photo and having it render with Depth Effect only, or saving two photos — a standard image and one with the Depth Effect applied. But thanks to iOS 11's new APIs and a more efficiently encoded image format (HEIC), you no longer have the option to save two versions of the file. Instead, iOS 11 saves all the data in a single image that you'll be able to toggle on or off at will. Here's how it will work!

How to disable Depth Effect on a Portrait Mode photo in iOS 11

Launch Photos. Tap on the Portrait Mode image in question. Note: If you plan to play around with this during iOS 11's beta period, we strongly urge you to first make a Duplicate of your image (Tap Share > Duplicate). Tap the Edit button (looks like three sliders). Tap the yellow Depth Effect button at the top of the screen. Tap Done in the bottom right corner of the screen.

Depth Effect will now be disabled on the image in question; you can reenable it by following the steps above and tapping the greyed out Depth Effect button at the top of the screen.

