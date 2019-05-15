Getting a shiny Eevee or Pikachu in Pokémon Let's Go! Pikachu or Eevee for Nintendo Switch has never been easier. By downloading a single app and then visiting a local Target store, you can claim whichever of the two shiny Pokémon is not your partner Pokémon in either game (Let's Go! Pikachu gets a shiny Eevee, Let's Go! Eevee gets a shiny Pikachu).
How to get a shiny Eevee or Pikachu in Pokémon Let's Go
- Download the Pokémon Pass app for iOS or Android
-
If you don't already have one, you'll need to make a Pokémon Trainer Club account
- Visit a participating Target retail store between May 11, 2019 and June 23, 2019.
- Open the app.
-
You'll need to locate a special QR code in-store that the app will scan - ask an associate if you cannot locate the QR code in-store.
- After scanning the code, launch Pokémon Let's Go Pikachu or Eevee on your Nintendo Switch
- On the Main Menu, select Communicate
- Choose Get with code/password
- Say Yes to save the game and connect to the internet
- Enter the code that appeared in your Pokémon Pass app after scanning the QR code at Target.
- Confirm that you want to receive the gift.
- You will receive your Pokémon partner in your party in-game if you have a spot open, or in your Pokemon box if not.
That's it! You'll easily have a shiny Pikachu or Eevee in your Pokémon Let's Go! game. If you want to obtain a shiny version of the other Pokémon not obtainable in this way in your game, you can always trade with a friend, transfer a shiny you've obtained in Pokémon Go, or wander through the long grass in your game and use our tips and tricks to hunt the shiny of your choice.
