Getting a shiny Eevee or Pikachu in Pokémon Let's Go! Pikachu or Eevee for Nintendo Switch has never been easier. By downloading a single app and then visiting a local Target store, you can claim whichever of the two shiny Pokémon is not your partner Pokémon in either game (Let's Go! Pikachu gets a shiny Eevee, Let's Go! Eevee gets a shiny Pikachu).

Download the Pokémon Pass app for iOS or Android If you don't already have one, you'll need to make a Pokémon Trainer Club account Visit a participating Target retail store between May 11, 2019 and June 23, 2019. Open the app. You'll need to locate a special QR code in-store that the app will scan - ask an associate if you cannot locate the QR code in-store. After scanning the code, launch Pokémon Let's Go Pikachu or Eevee on your Nintendo Switch On the Main Menu, select Communicate Choose Get with code/password Say Yes to save the game and connect to the internet Enter the code that appeared in your Pokémon Pass app after scanning the QR code at Target. Confirm that you want to receive the gift. You will receive your Pokémon partner in your party in-game if you have a spot open, or in your Pokemon box if not.

That's it! You'll easily have a shiny Pikachu or Eevee in your Pokémon Let's Go! game. If you want to obtain a shiny version of the other Pokémon not obtainable in this way in your game, you can always trade with a friend, transfer a shiny you've obtained in Pokémon Go, or wander through the long grass in your game and use our tips and tricks to hunt the shiny of your choice.

