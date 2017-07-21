First time handling an ink gun? Relax, we're here to help!

If you're like me and have never played the first Splatoon, there's a lot about Splatoon 2 that may surprise you. The gameplay is fast, frantic, and fun, which can make the game a little daunting to newcomers.

While the in-game tutorial does an excellent job of explaining the basics of gameplay, there are quite of few tips and tricks I wish I had known before I started. Lucky for you, I have a big mouth! Here are some handy tips and tricks to help you get started in Splatoon 2!

Get to level 4 before you do anything else

When you first start out in Splatoon 2, you'll have limited access to some of the game's features. All the shops, including the weapon shop, are locked until your character reaches level 4, and you can't even play Salmon Run mode either.

Sure, you can start the single-player campaign (known as Hero mode), but getting to level 4 is going to make your life a heck of a lot easier moving forward in the game.

Head to Deca Tower and jump into some regular battles to level up as quickly as possible! Depending on how well you do, getting to level 4 should only take about an hour of play time.

Test weapons before you buy them

After you reach level 4, one of the first purchases you're likely to make is a new weapon set. Each main weapon, sub weapon, and special weapon in Splatoon 2 behaves drastically different, and once you buy one, you can't get rid of it.

To avoid buyer's remorse, press the Y button while in the shop to test out all the weapons available for purchase. This will take you to a "splatting range" with dummy targets and a fresh level for you to spread ink everywhere.

Put the new weapons through their paces and find out which one fits in with your play style!

Keep an eye on your ink level

While the various ink-splattering guns and other weapons in Splatoon 2 don't use ammo like conventional firearms, you can run out of ink.

Your character carries a vial of ink on their back, so you can keep an eye on how much you have left. The only way to refill your ink jar is to travel through your team's ink in squid form.

Be careful not to head into the fray with an empty ink reserve, or your opponent will splatter you to death quickly.

Use the map in a bird's eye view

When you're playing Turf War, it's super important to know where the enemy has splattered their ink so you can choose the best place to attack. One of the best ways to get the lay of the land is to call up the on-screen map by pressing the X button.

Not only will this give you a bird's eye view of the map and show you all the ink (both your team's and the enemy team's) that's on the stage, but the map also shows you where your teammates currently are and if any of them have died.

Don't forget your amiibos

If you have any Splatoon amiibo, make sure you use them because they give you neat little bonuses.

Each amiibo provides you with a different piece of clothing that is dependant on your current level. It's a great way of collecting more items and increasing your usefulness in battle.

The new Splatoon 2 amiibo, Callie and Marie, don't give you any special rewards until after you've completed the primary campaign.

Share your tips!

Let us know what tips or tricks you use in Splatoon 2 by commenting down below!