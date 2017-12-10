This week is Computer Science Education Week and we're celebrating with a bunch of code-related beginner's guides. If you've never even thought of what HTML means, you can still create amazing gadgets using Raspberry Pi and a bit of imagination.

The Raspberry Pi is a mini computer that was specifically created to make tech learning easier. It has a lot of components for computer-based projects, like USB ports, an ethernet port, an SD card slot, Wi-Fi antenna ports, and more.

It does not come with peripherals, like cables, a keyboard, a mouse, or a monitor. It is a great for learning program languages, like Python, Scratch, and Wolfram. Most Raspberry Pi enthusiasts like making single-process builds to show off their do-it-yourself talents.

For example, you could create a dedicated gaming device or an external storage box for movies and music. There are a plethora of Raspberry Pi projects that cover all manner of possibilities, each one with different specifications. We have a guide for getting started with Raspberry Pi to help you understand what you will need for your first (or next) project.

What you will need

The Raspberry Pi ships as just the single-board mini computer. There are a few additional components you will need before you can get started. So, when making your purchase, keep in mind that you'll need the following extras.