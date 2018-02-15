As it turns out, you can be a member of either Team Rocket or the new Team Rainbow Rocket from Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon. All you need is the right costume, a desire to snatch up as many unique Pokemon as you can, and maybe a Wobuffet or Meowth as your buddy to complete the look.

Anyone who has followed Pokemon from the beginning knows there are two things which stand out as the most iconic parts of this franchise — Pikachu and Team Rocket. The latter has been suspiciously missing from Pokemon Go , leaving many to suspect we might see in-game villain teams at some point in the future.

Both Team Rocket and Rainbow Team Rocket costumes are now available in the style shop from within the Pokemon Go app. To complete either look, you need:

Team Rocket Shirt (400 coins)

Team Rocket Hat (100 coins)

Team Rocket Gloves (50 coins)

Team Rocket Pants/Skirt (200 coins)

Team Rocket Boots (200 coins)

Fortunately, a lot of the individual pieces between the Team Rocket and Team Rainbow Rocket costumes are the same. The big differences are in the shirt and the boots, which are priced the same as their counterparts. That means to buy one complete outfit you're going to spent 850 coins, but if you want both outfits you're actually only spending 1450 coins. If you don't have any coins right now, you'll be spending at least $12 to buy the coins necessary to buy both costumes.

Step-by-step instructions

To get that Team Rocket or Team Ranbow Rocket look for your Pokemon Go character:

Tap on your Avatar in the lower left-hand corner of the main screen Tap on the Style option in your Avatar menu Locate the Team Rocket costume pieces in the Style menu Tap Exchange to pay for each of the costume pieces Repeat Steps 3-4 until you have purchased all of the Team Rocket costume pieces

And that's it! You are now ready to roam the world as the villain you always knew you could be.