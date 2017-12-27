At this point in the world of TV sets, you've probably seen, or even experienced in your own home, the soap opera effect that seems to be the standard of HD TVs. It's most commonly called motion smoothing, but can also be called motion interpolation, auto motion plus, trumotion, ... the list goes on.

If you do a quick Twitter search for motion smoothing, you'll see that there are a lot of people trying to secretly turn off the feature on their relatives' TVs or are simply calling for TV makers to disable it by default.

By now, many of you already know how to turn off this feature, but if you're like me, someone that only just upgraded to an HD TV this past holiday season, you might be wondering how to get rid of that unnatural effect and why it's even an option for your TV at all.

Even more confusing, if you're like me, your brand new smart TV doesn't have a simple button to turn on or off motion smoothing. You have to dig deep into your TV set's picture display features in order to find it and turn it off. Not to worry. I'm here to help.

Why does motion smoothing even exist?

There is a reason that motion smoothing is on by default on all HD TVs, believe it or not. For the most part, it's there to make your sports viewing experience better, but also motion smoothing smooths the content so that things filmed in slower frame rates look better. This is especially true for high-action content like football games. The unfortunate side-effect is that it makes TV shows — and even more egregiously — movies look weird and unnatural. It's called the soap opera effect.

As TechRadar points out, movies and tv shows are typically filmed in 24 frames per second (fps), but most HD TVs refresh at 60Hz. Because your television set needs to figure out a way to refresh without causing a blur or flickering effect (especially with fast moving pans) called juddering, motion smoothing exists.