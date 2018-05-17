As Google shifts its YouTube Red subscription service to two different plans ; YouTube Premium and YouTube Music Premium, it's making the transition light in the pocketbooks of current YouTube Red subscribers by offering the higher-priced tier for the same price they're paying now. Additionally, if you're not already a YouTube Red subscriber, you can secure the $9.99 monthly price when the service switches over by subscribing to YouTube Red before Tuesday, May 22.

Current YouTube Red members won't need to do anything. You're already locked in.

If, however, you've never subscribed to YouTube Red, now is the time to join (if you were already thinking about it) because you'll get all the extra goodies that come with YouTube Premium at the price of YouTube Music Premium.

All you have to do is sign up for a YouTube Red subscription now.

How to sign up for YouTube Red

First off, I highly recommend signing up for YouTube Red via a web browser because it'll cost you an additional $3 if you sign up directly through the iPhone app.

That being said, you can sign up for YouTube Red on your iPhone via a web browser. Here's how.

Navigate to YouTube.com/Red Tap Try It Free. If you don't already have a credit card enrolled with YouTube, enter your credit or debit card information. Enter the zip code associated with the card. Tap Buy.

You'll be enrolled in a one-month free trial, after which you'll be charged $9.99 per month, even after the price increases to $11.99 — until Google decides to increase the price, that is.