With the release of Splatoon 2 on the Nintendo Switch coming up quick, you'll need to decide if you want your pre-order to be a physical or a digital copy of the game. That decision is a personal one, and I want to make sure you make the decision that makes you comfortable. Plus, I'll even show you how to ensure your Splatoon 2 pre-order is the right type, so you don't have to worry about getting the wrong thing.

What's the difference?

When it comes to the choice between physical or digital copies of Nintendo Switch games, Lory Gil wrote a fantastic article on the pros and cons of owning either one.

Among the many other things, Lory points out that you can't sell, trade, or lend out digital copies of games when you're done playing them and that physical copies can more easily be lost, stolen, or damaged.

Of course, the biggest difference between pre-ordering a digital or physical copy of Splatoon 2 is the time you'll be able to play it. If you order a physical copy, you'll have to wait for the mail to get to your house on July 21st before you can pop the cartridge into your Switch. If you go with a digital copy, as soon as the game is released (typically midnight local time) you'll be able to download the game and play right away.

How to order a physical or digital copy of Splatoon 2 from Amazon.

Amazon makes it easy to pre-order either a digital or physical copy of Splatoon 2; here's how to do it.

Go to the Splatoon 2 Amazon page. Check the option you want. Check Buy Digital if you want a digital copy or check Buy New if you want a physical copy. Continue through the check out process as usual.

Pre-order Splatoon 2

Will you be pre-ordering a physical or digital copy of Splatoon 2?

Let us know in the comments below!