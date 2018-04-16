How 'Hey Siri' Works

The main design discussion for personalized "Hey Siri" (PHS) revolves around two methods for user enrollment: explicit and implicit. During explicit enrollment, a user is asked to say the target trigger phrase a few times, and the on-device speaker recognition system trains a PHS speaker profile from these utterances. This ensures that every user has a faithfully-trained PHS profile before he or she begins using the "Hey Siri" feature; thus immediately reducing IA rates. However, the recordings typically obtained during the explicit enrollment often contain very little environmental variability. This initial profile is usually created using clean speech, but real-world situations are almost never so ideal.

This brings to bear the notion of implicit enrollment, in which a speaker profile is created over a period of time using the utterances spoken by the primary user. Because these recordings are made in real-world situations, they have the potential to improve the robustness of our speaker profile. The danger, however, lies in the handling of imposter accepts and false alarms; if enough of these get included early on, the resulting profile will be corrupted and not faithfully represent the primary users' voice. The device might begin to falsely reject the primary user's voice or falsely accept other imposters' voices (or both!) and the feature will become useless.