Everyone has those images: The ones that you can't really bear to delete, but you also don't necessarily want to see them cluttering up your Photos library. Thankfully, hiding them from your library is an easy task.
What does hiding a photo do, exactly?
When you hide an image from your Photos library, it effectively disappears from your main photos view (which includes Moments, Collections, and Years). The image will still be available in Albums and searches, however.
How to hide images from the Photos app
- Open the Photos app.
- Tap Select in the upper right corner.
Tap the images you would like to hide.
- Tap the Share icon in the upper left corner. It looks like an arrow coming out of a box.
Tap Hide.
Any hidden photos will now show up in a Hidden album under the Albums tab. A window will appear that says:
These photos will be hidden from all places in your library and can be found in the Hidden album.
How to unhide images from the Photos app
- Open the Photos app.
- Tap on the Albums tab.
- Select the Hidden album.
Tap Select in the upper right corner.
- Choose the photos you wish to unhide and press the Share button.
Along the bottom row of Share icons, select Unhide.
Questions?
Let us know in the comments down below!
Updated July 2018: This article has been updated with iOS 12.