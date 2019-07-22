How to install the final build of macOS over the beta seed

If you're a beta user of a macOS beta and want to install the public build over the beta seed you've been running, you can easily update with just a few steps.

How to opt-out of the beta program

If you've been using the public beta of macOS, you should be able to move to the public release when it launches, just like a regular software update. You'll still receive beta updates for future releases, however. If you want to remain on the public release schedule, or are using the developer beta and want to move to the public release, the first thing you'll need to is opt-out of receiving macOS beta updates.

Note that, if you're on the developer beta, you'll likely want to opt-out of beta updates before downloading and installing the Golden Master, or GM, version that Apple will release right before the public launch of the operating system. It is, usually, the exact same build of macOS that Apple launches to the public, so when your Mac goes to check for an update, it won't find one available if you've already installed the GM.

How to opt out of the macOS beta program

How to install the public build of macOS over a beta version

Once you've opted out of the beta program, it's a simple matter of downloading and installing the new version of macOS.

Open System Preferences from your Dock or Applications folder. Click Software Update. Your Mac will now check for a software update. Click Upgrade Now.

