If you're a beta user of macOS High Sierra and want to install the public build over the beta seed you've been running, you can easily update right from the Mac App Store with just a few steps.

Launch the Mac App Store from your Dock (or by typing Command-Spacebar to launch Spotlight and then entering in App Store). Click on the Featured tab. Click on the macOS banner atop the Featured page. If you don't see this, you can also go to the macOS High Sierra link under Quick Links on the right side of the App Store. Click the Download button underneath the macOS High Sierra icon. Click Continue.

The installer will then proceed to download, and when it launches, you can go ahead and install it.

How to opt out of the beta program

Even though you've installed the public build of macOS High Sierra, you might still get beta updates on your Mac. If you're done with the whole beta program (at least for a while) you can unenroll so you don't receive future updates.

How to opt out of the macOS High Sierra beta program

