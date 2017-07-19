If you're wondering what iOS 11 has in store for AirDrop, you've come to the right place.

AirDrop is a great way to instantly share files with other Apple devices, and that doesn't change in iOS 11. However, there are some parts of the setup process that do change, even if the actual sharing doesn't.

Here's how you can share files with AirDrop in iOS 11.

How to turn on and manage AirDrop in iOS 11

While you'll still manage AirDrop through Control Center in iOS 11, the process is a bit different from what you've come to expect.

Swipe up from the bottom of the screen to launch Control Center. Press firmly (iPhone 6s or newer) or press and hold (iPads or older iPhones) on the wireless control box on the upper left side of Control Center. Tap on AirDrop. Choose who can send things to you through AirDrop by tapping Receiving Off, Contacts Only, or Everyone.

How to share files with AirDrop on iOS 11

If you're a regular user of AirDrop, you'll find that actually sending items hasn't changed at all from iOS 10.

Open the app that you want to share something from (e.g. Photos). Select the item you want to share. Tap the share button (looks like a box with an arrow pointing up, or sometimes just the word "Share"). Tap the intended recipient's avatar when it appears in the AirDrop row.

